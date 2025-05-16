SHARJAH: Bank of Sharjah has announced that its shares will be included in the MSCI Global Small Cap Index, effective after market close on 30th May 2025, as part of MSCI’s semi-annual index review.

This inclusion marks a significant milestone in Bank of Sharjah’s journey, reinforcing its position as a high-performing and transparent financial institution in the region. The MSCI Global Small Cap Index is tracked by major institutional investors and global investment funds, with trillions of dollars in assets benchmarked against MSCI’s suite of indexes. Inclusion typically signals strong market performance, sound governance, and growing investor confidence.

Mohamed Khadiri, Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Sharjah, commented, “Joining the MSCI Global Small Cap Index is a proud and defining moment for Bank of Sharjah. It validates the strength of our fundamentals, the success of our strategic transformation, and the confidence the market places in us.”

Khadiri added, “This inclusion enhances our international visibility, strengthens our appeal to global investors, and is expected to drive increased liquidity and shareholder value. Most importantly, it opens the door to a wider investment community that shares our long-term vision for sustainable growth.”

The bank’s inclusion in the index comes on the back of consistent financial performance, prudent risk management, and ongoing operational modernisation efforts. It is also a clear reflection of the confidence that both the local and international investor communities have placed in the bank’s leadership and growth trajectory.