Bank of Sharjah, one of the leading commercial banks in the UAE, has acted as a Mandated Lead Arranger for a $800 million 4-year syndicated revolving credit facility for Investcorp Capital, alongside other international and regional banks.

The transaction garnered significant interest from the market, and this enthusiastic response prompted Investcorp to upscale the facility to $800 million from the initial $600 million, said a statement.

Mohamed Khadiri, CEO of Bank of Sharjah, commented: “This strategic collaboration underscores Bank of Sharjah’s role in facilitating major financing transactions and supporting the growth ambitions of its clients. The substantial oversubscription of the facility clearly reflects Investcorp’s robust business fundamentals and credit appetite.”

Abbas Rizvi, Chief Financial Officer of Investcorp Capital, added: “We’re delighted to welcome our new business partners to Investcorp Capital. Our Capital Financing Services business achieved 47% y-o-y growth and, with this successful refinancing at competitive terms, we are well-positioned to grow our business and to deliver solid returns to our stakeholders.”

Khadiri continued: “We are delighted to have Investcorp as one of our international customers, marking the beginning of a long-standing and mutually beneficial partnership. This transaction adds to Bank of Sharjah’s impressive track record of providing financing services and advisory to major institutions locally and across the region. We remain committed to pursuing our strategic objectives, aiming to strengthen our position as a premier banking institution in the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE, while meeting the evolving needs of our valued customers.”

