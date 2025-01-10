Riyadh: Bank Aljazira appointed Abdulmajeed bin Ibrahim Al Sultan as the board’s Chairman for the next three years.

Mohammed bin Saad bin Dawood was announced as the Vice Chairman, according to a bourse statement.

The board members also named Naif Abdulkareem Al Abdulkareem as the Managing Director.

The three officials assumed their roles for the term that commenced on 1 January 2025 and will end on 31 December 2027.

In the nine-month period that ended on 30 September 2024, the lender’s net profits hiked by 28.35% to SAR 950.70 million from SAR 740.70 million a year earlier.

