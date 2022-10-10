Bank ABC has announced the regional rollout of its digital, mobile-only bank, ila, to major MENA markets, starting with Jordan.

The launch in Jordan coincided with the inauguration of the bank’s new state-of-the-art headquarters in Amman. The event was attended by the Governor of the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), Dr Adel Al-Sharkas; former Governor of CBJ Dr Ziad Fariz; Central Bank of Bahrain Governor Rasheed Al Maraj, Bank ABC’s Group Chairman Saddek El Kaber, members of the ABC Group Board and the Group’s Acting Chief Executive officer, Sael Al Waary.

On back of its phenomenal success and customer adoption rates in Bahrain, the region’s first exclusively cloud-native digital bank, ila now offers its banking experience to the Jordanian population.

Saddek El Kaber remarked: “Jordan has been Bank ABC’s home since 1990. The launch of ila bank and inauguration of our new head office building in Amman, underscore our confidence in the Jordanian market. Aligned with the CBJ’s vision, ila will not only offer a lifestyle-driven seamless banking experience, but also promote financial inclusion and literacy in the country.”

Powered by Bank ABC, ila Bank brings a wide range of smart banking products and services to customers 24X7, with simply a swipe on their mobile screens. The foundations of ila’s product development lie in understanding and anticipating customers’ banking needs. Leveraging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and data analytics, it is equipped to solve a wide range of customer pain points.

“ila embodies our passion and commitment to deliver a new kind of banking for an ever-changing world. Our launch in Jordan marks the first step of our ambitious agenda to take this unique banking experience across the MENA region and beyond. We are proud of this intuitive banking model that is focused on continually addressing customers’ pain-points, passions and financial aspirations, while enabling their everyday lifestyle experiences,” remarked Sael Al Waary.

Through its award-winning, user-friendly interface and design, ila offers innovative financial management tools, including ‘Hassala’, an automated saving pot, and ‘Jamiyah’ a collaborative saving tool inspired by a longstanding regional tradition, seamless ‘Fixed Deposit’ account, ‘Al Kanz’ a prize account nudging customers to save for the future, as well as unique debit and credit card offers and campaigns. The app boasts a quick, seamless client onboarding experience completed in minutes, and an array of features that are continually enhanced.

