AJMAN - Ajman Bank and Mastercard have strengthened their commitment to inclusion through a new initiative designed to expand access to the digital economy by launching the world-first Touch Card, an accessible payment card that will allow blind and partially sighted people to easily facilitate payments and distinguish between their cards.

"At Ajman Bank inclusion is an integral aspect of our corporate culture and social responsibility. Innovation has the power to change the world for the better. We are delighted to partner with Mastercard to be the first movers to help drive this innovative solution that will help us to respond to everyone’s needs. For visually impaired customers, selecting the right card can very often be a challenging experience. Touch Card allows consumers to quickly distinguish which card they are using through the three distinct notches," said Mohamed Amiri, Chief Executive Officer, Ajman Bank.

Moza Al Akraf Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Community Development, said: "Accessibility is a human right and this latest initiative by Mastercard will open new possibilities for the inclusion of individuals with visual impairment into the digital economy. Ajman Bank’s collaboration with Mastercard will make daily life easier for a lot of people. It aligns with UAE’s social and community goals to promote an inclusive environment for everyone by tapping into the infinite power and potential of technology to enrich people’s wellbeing regardless of their capabilities.

The Touch Card has been designed to work with point-of-sale terminals and ATMs, ensuring they can be deployed at scale – the credit cards have a squarish notch; debit cards have a rounded notch; and prepaid cards have a triangular notch. As well as blind and partially sighted consumers, anyone in a low-light environment or reaching into a wallet or purse one-handed can benefit from the Touch Card design.