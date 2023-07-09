

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has announced the rebranding of its Wholesale Banking as ‘Corporate & Investment Banking’, reflecting the expanded scope of services the bank provides. The beneficiaries are institutions, corporates and Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across the region.

The new Corporate & Investment Banking identity encompasses the division’s market-leading products and solutions, from sophisticated transaction banking and lending services, to capital markets advisory and specialist financing, such as green bonds and loans.

The recent integration of financial markets solutions, which provides investment and risk management services such as hedging and FX advisory, complements the bank’s lending business and enriches its comprehensive product offering for corporates.

Evolving needs

The Corporate & Investment Banking at ADCB brings in-depth knowledge and expertise across a range of markets with a strong understanding of the evolving needs of a wide spectrum of clients. Across the region, ADCB is a key partner for government entities, financial institutions, large corporates, and commercial customers, including SMEs that are playing a growing role in the region’s economic ambitions.

The bank is also using its regional network, including its subsidiary bank in Egypt, to help corporate clients develop cross-border commercial and investment relationships along growing economic corridors.

The UAE, which is hosting the COP28 global climate summit in November 2023, foresees an investment of AED600 billion ($163 billion) in clean and renewable energy over the coming decades to deliver its Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Green financing

ADCB will play a key role in mobilising capital and helping its clients transition to a low-carbon economy and is committed to providing AED35 billion in green financing by 2030.

ADCB’s solutions are underpinned by innovative technology and digital platforms, such as the ADCB ProCash and ProTrade channels, for cash management and trade transactions respectively, which further enhance its capabilities to provide an exceptional customer experience.

This rebranding comes after a period of strong growth for ADCB’s Corporate & Investment Banking, which has continued to deepen relationships with existing clients as well as forge new relationships with corporates and institutions across the region

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).