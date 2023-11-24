DUBAI – Zimbabwe is taking firm steps to become one of the first African countries to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). It has completed a feasibility study with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the European Union on this matter.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels, J.K. Sacco, Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development in Zimbabwe, said, "By 2030, we hope to be one of the first countries to be able to produce sustainable aviation fuel in Africa."

He pointed out that several parties from different countries are interested in exploring the production of sustainable aviation fuel in Zimbabwe. "We are looking forward to sharing the UAE's expertise, and we have already held discussions in this regard as part of showcasing Zimbabwe's efforts and endeavours to produce sustainable aviation fuel," he said.

Regarding the current ICAO conference being held in Dubai, Sacco said, "Climate change has had a profound impact on Zimbabwe, with some areas severely affected by devastating cyclones in recent years. This conference is of critical importance to us as we seek to address these challenges and build a more resilient future. The measures being taken to reduce emissions and transition to sustainable aviation fuel are essential steps in this direction."