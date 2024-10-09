Nigerian Business Aviation firm, Falcon Aerospace, is poised for a rapid expansion into the global market. One of the latest indications of this is the young company’s participation in the upcoming Investing in Africa Conference (AFSIC), taking place in London from 7th to 9th October, 2024.

AFSIC is the largest annual Africa investment conference taking place outside Africa. As a sponsor, Falcon Aerospace will be exhibiting and networking at the event as the company seeks investment to power its rapid growth and global expansion. The company’s CEO, Chukwuerika Achum, will also be speaking at the event.

“Falcon Aero is committed to the vision of a prosperous Africa. To actualise this vision, there must be seamless connectivity of people, ideas and culture with and within the continent, and we believe in the power of business aviation to facilitate this connectivity across borders,” said Achum.

“At the invest in Africa Conference, I will share insights into the business aviation sector in Africa and its role as a catalyst for business and economic success.”

With a growing fleet, global routes, and an expanding customer base, Falcon Aero is strategically positioned to capitalise on the rapidly expanding African business aviation market, currently valued at $1.09 billion. With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.98%, the market is expected to reach $2.14 billion by 2030. This strong growth trajectory, coupled with increasing demand for private aviation across the continent, places Falcon Aero at the forefront of this dynamic and evolving sector.

Chief Operating Officer, Tejumade Salami, said “Falcon Aero’s growth in the past two years has been phenomenal. From the beginning, we set out to democratize business aviation services by improving accessibility and affordability without compromising luxury, efficiency and safety.”

“Today, our operations continue to expand outside Nigeria. We are proud of our growth and are seeking investments and partnerships to fuel this expansion,” Salami added.

According to the organizers, over 1,500 of the most important Africa investors, dealmakers and business leaders are expected to attend whilst over 350 speakers including leading Africa investors and African business leaders will provide detailed insight into the positive economic transformation that many parts of Africa are experiencing. The event will showcase the most attractive Africa investment opportunities from more than 40 African countries, representing all regions in the continent.

Falcon Aero offers a range of aviation services including private jet charter, aircraft maintenance, sales and fractional ownership. The firm’s diversified portfolio comprises of private aviation services provider, Vivajets; digital booking platform, Charterxe; and charter per seat platform, FlyPJX, all distinct brands.

“Innovation and technology have been critical factors in our success story. We are building products that integrate digital technology with tailored service delivery to improve booking and travel experience,” said Basil Agbor, Head of Products and Innovation.

“As we join Africa’s premier investment event, we’re looking forward to connecting with visionary investors who share our passion for advancing the private aviation sector,” he added.