Egypt - Adenia Partners, a leading private equity firm with a focus on growth opportunities in Africa, has expanded its footprint to Egypt, marking its eighth location on the continent. The move, announced today, reflects the firm’s commitment to responsible investing and a sustainable Africa.

The firm has hired Heba Hakky, a Cairo-based investment professional, as Principal to lead origination efforts in Egypt and surrounding countries. Hakky brings over 16 years of experience in private equity, corporate investments, and financial services, including roles at Actis, Ezdehar Management, and Shari Holding. Most recently, she served as the Egypt Managing Director of a tech-enabled lender focused on small and medium-sized enterprises in Egypt and Jordan.

“Egypt is one of the largest economies on the continent with great investment potential, so it is a natural focus for us as we extend our geographic horizons with our latest fund,” said Stéphane Bacquaert, Managing Partner at Adenia Partners.“It has an expanding consumer base, a young well-educated population, and a stable economic and financial environment with an abundance of interesting and fast-growing businesses. In particular, we are seeing some exciting opportunities in consumer goods, healthcare, education, and financial services.”

The expansion follows the closing of Adenia’s most recent oversubscribed flagship fund, Adenia Capital V, in April. This fund is the firm’s first completely pan-African vehicle.

“We are thrilled to welcome Heba to the team as we expand our footprint to Egypt,” continued Bacquaert. “Her extensive network and well-informed perspective on the local business landscape will be invaluable as we look to bring our tried and tested approach to this new market.”

Adenia Partners has a proven track record with 30+ platform investments executed and 20 realized exits. The firm has raised $950m across five funds and co-investments. Adenia’s team has a deep understanding of the African market, with extensive experience as entrepreneurs and investors, and in-depth local knowledge. The firm is committed to responsible investing and building a sustainable Africa.

