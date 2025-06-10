Egypt - Ahmed Kouchouk, Egypt’s Minister of Finance, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to reducing the financial and procedural burdens on investors, emphasizing that the focus remains on expanding the tax base rather than increasing rates.

In a statement released Monday, Kouchouk highlighted that ongoing reforms aim to alleviate both tax and non-tax pressures on businesses. This includes simplifying procedures and unifying collection authorities under a more efficient and investor-friendly system.

“We are implementing a practical and ambitious programme to reduce non-tax burdens and streamline obligations for our taxpayer partners,” he said, adding that a new package of incentives will be introduced in the next fiscal year to build on the current pro-growth tax trajectory.

The minister noted that the government is working to rebuild trust with the business community, pointing out that the initial set of facilitative measures has already encouraged many new taxpayers to enter the system.

Kouchouk revealed that preliminary results from the current incentive programme will be announced at a press conference before the end of the month.

He also observed growing optimism within the business sector and among senior officials at the Egyptian Tax Authority. “A 38% increase in tax revenues over the past ten months—achieved without imposing additional burdens—is a clear signal that we are on the right track toward fostering a climate of trust and cooperation,” he said.

