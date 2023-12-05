Steady progress is being made on the new passenger terminal building project (T2) coming up at Kuwait International Airport with the Phase One work nearly 73% completed and the Phase Two work standing at 68% completion, reported Kuna citing civil aviation authorities.

The second phase of T2 is also moving at a steady pace with work nearing 68.1% completion, said Acting Director General for (Civil Aviation) Saad Al Otaibi.

The development projects in the airport, as well as the modernization work of the infrastructure in the air transport sector in the country will continue, he stated, adding the new passenger terminal was of top priority for the government.

The project is being implemented in three phases with the first comprising the passenger terminal, central station, and the connection to service tunnels, reported Kuna.

The second phase involves car parks, service buildings, and roads leading to the new passenger terminal (T2), while the third phase covers aircraft parking and taxiways.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).