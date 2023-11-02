ABU DHABI - Wizz Air Abu Dhabi today operated its first flight from the new Abu Dhabi International Airport Terminal A. The airline is one of the first national carriers to fully move operations to the new world-class facility.

The new terminal will support the national carrier’s growth plans in ramping up operations and offering a seamless journey to meet its ambitious growth plans and high demand.

Terminal A will offer a seamless passenger journey, fostering connectivity and facilitating business, trade and tourism. This will be a significant step in enhancing the local aviation ecosystem and enable it to grow its regional and global visitors to explore the incredible art, culture, tradition and hospitality across the emirate.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi celebrated the move to the new terminal with the inauguration of its first flight from Abu Dhabi to Sphinx International Airport in Cairo. The flights from Cairo and Abu Dhabi will operate on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said, “The move to the new terminal and launching our new route to Sphinx, Cairo, is a milestone moment in our phenomenal recent growth as it strengthens our position in playing a key role in the growth of the aviation sector in Abu Dhabi and accelerating the emirate’s position as a global gateway and aviation hub.”

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Interim CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is an integral part of our family of national carriers that continues its exponential growth in passenger uptake as they rapidly expand with more aircraft coming online. With the launch of operations from Terminal A, we are providing the aviation infrastructure for our national carriers to flourish and achieve their growth requirements as well as Abu Dhabi’s strategic visitation plans.”

Wizz Air flies to more than 39 destinations in 27 different countries from Abu Dhabi and is ready to accelerate and expand operations further in 2024.