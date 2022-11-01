UAE - Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, added Kuwait City to its ever-expanding network on Monday, its fifth key destination in the Gulf region.

The new daily route will strengthen connectivity within the GCC by providing an alternative ultra-low fare travel option for passengers between the two Gulf countries. This falls in line with the national airline’s ambitions to provide tourists and residents with hassle-free, affordable travel in the UAE and throughout the region. Fares start from just AED99.

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “This announcement reaffirms Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s travel and tourism sector and contributing to connecting Abu Dhabi with many touristic destinations regionally and globally. By adding Kuwait to our network, we move forward towards enhancing connectivity with our neighbour countries across the GCC, which provides travellers the opportunity to explore the Arabian culture in different Middle Eastern countries. We continue to deliver on our commitment of providing the market with alternative options for travel while helping to reignite the travel and tourism sector. We are looking forward to welcoming passengers on board our modern, young, and sustainable aircraft.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).