The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has announced that its popular ‘We Speak Arabic’ series is available to Etihad Airways passengers through the airline’s signature E-BOX inflight entertainment system.

‘We Speak Arabic’ offers a dynamic and efficient approach to learning the Arabic language, with engaging episodes that take viewers on an immersive journey to enhance their linguistic proficiency while introducing them to Arab heritage. The series caters to learners of all ages and nationalities, empowering them to master Arabic as a language of knowledge, culture, and creativity.

The initiative allows passengers on Etihad Airways to enjoy the ‘We Speak Arabic’ series during their flight. The collaboration aims to facilitate the learning of Arabic for non-Arabic speakers through innovative digital content, fostering language skills and cultural understanding.

Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of ALC, said, “This collaboration with Etihad Airways is a significant step towards advancing the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s mission to promote the Arabic language as a gateway to knowledge, culture, and creativity, expanding the reach of our educational content to benefit language enthusiasts worldwide. Offering our flagship We Speak Arabic series to Etihad Airways passengers serves to reflect Abu Dhabi’s central role as a literary and cultural hub and also helps promote the UAE capital as a tourism hot spot, given that several episodes of the series showcase the city’s iconic landmarks, rich heritage, and many amenities and attractions.”

Amina Taher, VP Brand, Marketing and Sponsorships at Etihad Airways, said, "At Etihad, we believe that travel should be more than just a journey from one destination to another; it should be an opportunity to discover, learn and connect. Our partnership with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language centre, and the integration of the ‘We Speak Arabic’ series into our award-winning E-BOX inflight entertainment system, reflect our commitment to enhancing the travel experience by providing our passengers with the tools to connect with the culture and heritage of the region. This partnership is a testament to our belief that language is a bridge to understanding, and it is our hope that it will open doors to new experiences and connections for all our guests."

Previously, the 'We Speak Arabic' series was only available to audiences through short clips on the ALC’s social media channels, while the complete episodes could be accessed on the Centre’s website and YouTube channel. With a total of 23 clips and episodes, the initiative offers learners a comprehensive range of Arabic language lessons, catering to varying proficiency levels.