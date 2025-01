United Airlines said on Sunday it expects to begin testing Elon Musk's Starlink in February for in-flight internet services, and to first offer the connectivity on a commercial flight operated by Embraer E-175 aircraft this spring.

The airline plans to outfit its entire two-cabin regional fleet by the end of 2025 and have its first Starlink-enabled plane on major routes in the air by the end of the year.

