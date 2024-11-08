KUWAIT CITY: A Air bridge at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh, unexpectedly collapsed, causing significant damage to the door of a Kuwait Airways Boeing 777-300 aircraft. The incident occurred shortly after the plane landed and passengers had disembarked. As the air bridge gave way, it detached the aircraft’s L1 door from its fuselage. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, as only the pilot and crew members remained on board.

The Kuwait Airways flight was originally scheduled to return to Kuwait around 2:45 a.m., but due to the incident, the airline had to arrange hotel accommodations for stranded passengers and later dispatched a replacement aircraft.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the bridge’s failure. Initial reports suggest that a misalignment may have caused undue pressure on the bridge after passenger disembarkation, leading to the collapse.

This unusual incident has drawn attention to airport infrastructure safety and passenger protocols, especially during the disembarkation of large aircraft like the Boeing 777

