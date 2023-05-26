As part of its expansion, Dubai-based airline flydubai, has announced plans to hire over 1,000 employees this year. The airline, which operates flights to more than 110 destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia, will strengthen its workforce across various departments.

A total of 1,120 new employees will join the workforce this year, revealed the spokesperson of flydubai to Khaleej Times.

The UAE-based low-cost carrier has included 320 employees since the beginning of this year and more than 800 new employees for various positions across the business by end the end of 2023. This will include pilots, cabin crew, engineers, and office-based employees.

“This will lead to an increase in the airline's workforce by 24 per cent compared to last year. As many as 136 nationalities are employed at the airline, with a total workforce of 4,918 (the number of employees by the end of 2020 was 3,922) forecast to reach 5,774 by the end of this year. Female colleagues make up 36 per cent of the flydubai workforce,” said the spokesperson of the airline in a statement.

“Depending on the vacant positions, interviews are conducted in the UAE, online or in person on recruitment days outside the UAE,” added the spokesperson.

The airline recorded an exceptional first quarter carrying more than 3.37 million passengers between January 1 and March 31, 2023, an increase of 50 per cent compared to the same period in 2022. The carrier plans to ramp up operations for the busy summer travel period between July 1 and September 30, increasing its capacity by 20 per cent across the network.

The airline's expansion plans come as the aviation industry continues to recover from the impact of the Covid pandemic. Flydubai has already resumed flights to several destinations and is gradually adding more routes to its network.

Since the start of 2023, the airline has further expanded its network to St Petersburg in Russia, Pattaya and Krabi in Thailand, Al Qaisumah, Al Ula, Gizan, Nejran and Neom in Saudi Arabia, Shymkent in Kazakhstan, Ashgabat in Turkmenistan, Mogadishu in Somalia and Milan-Bergamo in Italy.

“To support the airline's growth, 1,300 employees joined flydubai in 2022. Out the which 80 percent of whom are cabin crew, engineers, or pilots,” said the spokesperson in a statement to Khaleej Times.

The airline's spokesperson added that this was the biggest recruitment drive that has ever been undertaken by by the airline in any single year. “This was achieved through meticulous planning and was aided by the desire of top talent to relocate to Dubai and the UAE as well as their confidence in the carrier,” said the spokesperson.

In 2023, flydubai has grown its fleet to 78 aircraft serving a growing network of 120 destinations. Fifteen more aircraft are expected to join the growing fleet by the end of the year.

