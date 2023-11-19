Etihad Engineering, a leading provider of comprehensive MRO solutions, has announced the extension of its long-standing business relationship with Sanad, the global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader wholly owned by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investor Mubadala.

Both the firms have been delivering services to aviation clients worldwide from Etihad Engineering's expansive 545,000 sq m MRO facility adjacent to Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Etihad Engineering specialises in airframe, component, and engineering services, while Sanad excels in providing a diverse range of engine MRO services.

Announcing this at the Dubai Airshow 2023, Etihad Engineering CEO Daniel Hoffmann said: "We’ve renewed and extended our work with Sanad across multiple areas, increasing our total hangar capacity with the planned acquisition of a hangar from the Mubadala unit and leasing additional hangar space and engine storage areas to the firm to serve their operational needs."

"Our shared services agreement with Sanad was reviewed and enhanced to enable us to strengthen our long-standing relationship, increase our capabilities and capacity, serve our customers from around the world better, and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global aerospace hub," stated Hoffmann.

Sanad Managing Director and Group CEO Mansoor Janahi said these renewed and enhanced arrangements with Etihad Engineering underscore our long-standing relationship and are in line with our commitment to delivering exceptional MRO solutions to our global clientele.

"Through these agreements, we aim to elevate the standards of service in the aviation industry, ensuring optimal outcomes for our customers, and also contribute significantly to positioning Abu Dhabi as a prominent and influential force in the global aviation landscape, reinforcing its commitment to excellence in aviation services on the world stage," he added.

Hoffmann said Etihad Engineering had delivered comprehensive MRO solutions to hundreds of airlines including flag carriers, OEMs, aircraft operators and leasing companies in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America and Australia over three decades.

The company recently expanded its site area, adding more parking and hangar space to meet its growing business, and covers a total area of 545,000 sq m, he stated.

Two new hangars are being built with three bays to carry out freighter conversions, expand the existing hangar capacity and serve more aircraft and customers from around the world, he added.

