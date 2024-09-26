ABU DHABI: In the first half of 2024, UAE's airports experienced a 14.2 percent increase in passenger traffic, handling over 71.7 million travellers compared to 62.8 million in the same period last year, latest data issued by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) showed.

“Passenger traffic at the Abu Dhabi and Dubai International Airports surged, increasing by 33.8% and 8% Y-o-Y, respectively,” according to the Quarterly Economic Review, which added that the Zayed International Airport welcomed over 13.7 million passengers in the first half of 2024, taking advantage of the top-tier facilities and services.

“This emphasises Abu Dhabi’s status as a major transportation hub, with a 33.8 percent increase in passenger numbers compared to the same period in 2023.”

The report noted that the increase in passenger traffic not only solidifies the UAE's status as a global aviation hub but also significantly contributes to the national economy. It added that this growth in the aviation sector boosts tourism, trade and employment, further diversifying the UAE's economy.

The strong performance and international presence of the UAE's national carriers highlight the country's efforts to expand its role within the global aviation network.



