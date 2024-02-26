Turkish Technic, the Istanbul-based leading maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider, has signed a component pool agreement with Silk Way West Airlines under which the airline will have access to spare parts pooling and MRO services for the required components.

Additionally, Silk Way West Airlines, one of the youngest Boeing 777F fleet operators with ongoing orders, will benefit from short and fast transport routes within Turkish Technic’s global supply chain network, including AOG (aircraft on ground) support for time-critical components.

Mikail Akbulut, CEO of Turkish Technic, said: “We are delighted to have taken the first step towards a long-term cooperation with Silk Way West Airlines. With decades of experience in component maintenance and large inventory of components, we are proud to be a leading solution centre for Boeing 777 component pooling.

“We are excited to work closely with the operator to ensure the highest level of safety and reliability for their Boeing 777F fleet.”

Wolfgang Meier, President of Silk Way West Airlines, said: “We are delighted to join forces with Turkish Technic to enhance our operational capabilities and uphold our commitment to excellence in air cargo transportation. This collaboration reflects our dedication to providing reliable and efficient services to our customers worldwide."

Operating as a one-stop MRO company with high-quality service, competitive turnaround times, comprehensive in-house capabilities at its state-of-the-art hangars, Turkish Technic provides maintenance, repair, overhaul, engineering, modification, tailor-made PBH and reconfiguration services to many domestic and international customers at five locations.

