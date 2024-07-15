Turkish Airlines commenced daily flights between Istanbul and Turin on July 10, 2024 – its ninth destination in the country and 349th in the world.

The Istanbul-Turin route not only facilitates direct travel to Istanbul, one of the world’s foremost tourism and business destinations, but also offers passengers seamless connections through the flag carrier’s flight network across six continents.

The commencement of the flights was celebrated on July 12 at Turin Airport with the attendance of Turkish Airlines’ executives and distinguished members of the Piedmont community.

Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi said: “By strengthening our ties with Italy with our ninth presence, our guests in Italy's north-west will be able to enjoy our flag carrier's unrivalled flight network during their travels, while our passengers from around the world will have the opportunity to experience the wonders of Turin, Italy's first historical capital city, with the privilege of flying with Turkish Airlines.”

Elisabetta Oliveri, Chairman of Torino Airport, said: "We celebrate with great satisfaction the start of this flight, which opens up new growth prospects for Turin Airport, after two consecutive years in which a traffic record was set.

“The Turin-İstanbul connection also represents a further driver of development for the entire economy of the area and reconfirms the airport's role as a strategic player in growth".

Surrounded by the gorgeous Alps, Turin, the capital city of Piedmont in northern Italy, is renowned for its rich history, baroque architecture, and as a hub of the automotive industry. As Italy’s first capital, Turin boasts an impressive array of cultural attractions including the Royal Palace, the iconic Mole Antonelliana, and the famous Egyptian Museum. – TradeArabia News Service

