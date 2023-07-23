Muscat: Oman and Türkiye are currently considering removing the mandate of entry visas, announced Muhammet Hekimoğlu, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye accredited to the Sultanate of Oman, in a statement to Oman News Agency.

With more than 130,000 Omani tourists visiting Turkey during 2022 and the approval of removing visa mandate is expected to boost mutual tourism. The Ambassador indicated that a request to cancel entry visas for both countries has been submitted, and is expected to be approved before the end of this year.

The ambassador stressed in his speech that he is currently seeking to enhance tourism cooperation between the two friendly countries by organizing events and meetings that would contribute to attracting Turkish tourists to visit the Sultanate of Oman and to know more about the tourism potentials that characterize the Omani governorates and states.

He added “The Omani-Turkish relations are growing and developing closely in many fields and at all levels, and their roots extend back to the sixteenth century, and they are excellent relations based on solid ground, praising the role of the Omani-Turkish joint committee in strengthening cooperation relations in the commercial, industrial, cultural and artistic fields, where during the meeting of the committee that was held in Ankara 2022, a memorandum of understanding was signed regarding the establishment of the 'Yunus Emre Institute for Teaching Turkish Language' in Muscat.”

