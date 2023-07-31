The number of foreign visitors arriving in Turkey surged 11.35% from a year earlier to 5.58 million in June, tourism ministry data showed on Monday.

The arrivals compared with 5.02 million foreign visitors in June 2022 and around 2 million in June 2021 when measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 still had an impact.

Visitors from Russia, Germany and Britain topped the list of foreigners who visited Turkey in June, according to the data. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Daren Butler)



