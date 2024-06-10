Turkish Airlines, the airline flying to more countries than any other airline in the world and KM Malta Airlines, the flag carrier of Malta, have signed a code-sharing agreement to operate joint flights, effective as of June 15, 2024.

The codeshare agreement will provide passengers of both flag carrier airlines more flexible travel options on direct flights between Istanbul and Malta. Within the scope of the cooperation, KM Malta Airlines will place their marketing flight numbers on Turkish Airlines flights between Istanbul – Malta and vice versa.

On the codeshare agreement, Turkish Airlines CEO, Bilal Ekşi, said: "We are pleased that the codeshare agreement with KM Malta Airlines will re-foster cooperation between the two countries and provide seamless journeys for passengers flying from Malta and Türkiye.

“Not only does this partnership enable Maltese travellers to benefit from the wide network of Turkish Airlines on a global scale, but also promotes more visitors from Malta to visit our unique country, Türkiye.

“Likewise, Malta, the fascinating island nation of the Mediterranean, will attract more visitors. We look forwards to a successful, long-standing collaboration together.”

KM Malta Airlines Executive Chairman, David G Curmi, said: “We are very pleased to count Turkish Airlines among our codeshare partners. Istanbul is a major hub connected with Malta twice every day, offering our Maltese customers a large choice of destinations.

“It also allows our international customers enhanced connectivity through Malta International Airport, linking both our networks. It also shows that KM Malta Airlines is recognized by large carriers as a partner of choice.” –

