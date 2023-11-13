Turkish carrier SunExpress has announced an order for 45 Boeing 737 MAX jets at the Dubai Airshow, with options and purchasing rights for an additional 45 of the same aircraft.

The order was for 29 MAX 8 jets and 17 MAX 10s and its delivery is scheduled for 2029 and 2035, Max Kownatzki, SunExpress CEO, confirmed with Zawya.

SunExpress, a joint venture of Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, has been contributing to Turkiye's goal of receiving 60 million tourists in 2023.

The Antalya-based airline announced a capacity expansion of 500,000 additional seats for September-December.

The airline has flown around 10 million passengers from January-September and has recorded 88% load factor, Turkey's Daily Sabah reported.

(Reporting by Bindu Rai; editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com