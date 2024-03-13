Saudi Arabia - The Saudi Air Connectivity Program (ACP) and China Eastern Airlines have entered into a strategic partnership to launch three weekly flights connecting the two countries, a report said.

Commencing on April 8, 2024, China Eastern Airlines flights will link Shanghai Pudong Airport (PVG) and Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport (RUH). The new route will be operated with an A330-200 aircraft, offering an annual capacity of 35,880 inbound seats, Saudi Press Agency, said.

This collaboration comes as a response to the growing interest and demand for travel between the two nations, while strengthening Saudi Arabia’s efforts to deepen bilateral ties with China.

“The introduction of this new route with one of the world's largest airlines is another step towards enhancing connectivity between Saudi Arabia and China, a key priority market for us,” said ACP CEO, Majid Khan.

“We look forward to working with China Eastern Airlines to enable tourists and businesses to explore the attractions and opportunities both nations have to offer.”

China Eastern Airlines said in a statement that the launch of this route marks not only the beginning of a partnership with ACP but also a new chapter in closer cooperation between the two nations. Both parties anticipate increased trade, people-to-people exchanges, and dialogues across various sectors through this 'Air Silk Road' initiative.

The Saudi Air Connectivity Program (ACP), under the Ministry of Tourism of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aims to enhance air connectivity from unserved and underserved markets around the world to the kingdom.

