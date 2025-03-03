Flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, has announced the launch of flights to three new destinations in Iran, growing its expanding network.

This includes the start of flights to Bushehr and Tabriz from March 13 and Qeshm from March 14.

This comes after the carrier recently announced Al Alamein in Egypt and Antalya in Türkiye as its latest seasonal summer destinations between June and September, offering its customers more options for travel around its network for the holiday season.

Jeyhun Efendi, Divisional Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: “as part of our longstanding commitment to connecting more underserved markets to Dubai’s aviation hub, we are pleased to offer our customers more options for travel by adding these three new destinations. Passengers travelling with us in Business Class and Economy Class can enjoy an elevated travel experience, whether they are travelling to Dubai or connecting further afield on our network.”

Flydubai has built a diverse network of more than 130 destinations, 97 of which were underserved markets and did not previously have direct air links to Dubai.

