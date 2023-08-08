Turkish Airlines, flag carrier of Türkiye, and Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) have signed an MoU to move towards a joint venture agreement between the two airlines.

Under the MoU, THAI will introduce daily service to Istanbul from its hub of Bangkok in December, where it will strengthen the position of THAI as the gateway carrier to Thailand, Asia Pacific region and Australia. Furthermore, this partnership will promote tourism between Türkiye and Thailand.

Turkish Airlines and THAI will work towards a joint venture to maximise the synergies that this strategic partnership offers to both airlines. The executive teams together with the CEOs of both companies committed to this enhanced partnership in a meeting held in Istanbul on August 2, said the statement.

The collaboration will provide an unrivalled choice of destinations in Europe and Asia for passengers of Turkish Airlines and THAI, it said.

Istanbul is situated strategically to act as a hub between Asia, Europe and Africa as Turkish Airlines offers unrivalled connectivity to all over the world from its home base of İstanbul Airport.

Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi stated: “This agreement represents an important milestone for the cooperation between Turkish Airlines and THAI as it brings together the rich cultural heritage of Türkiye and Thailand. This collaboration will enhance connectivity between the two regions, provide seamless travel experiences, and offer passengers a wider range of destinations and services through both airlines’ networks.”

Chai Eamsiri, THAI CEO said: “This cooperation would enhance the efficiencies of THAI and Turkish Airlines in terms of connectivity and route network. Our customers will be able to conveniently travel between Thailand and Türkiye as well as on to Europe and other points in Asia, making full use of the extensive networks offered by THAI and Turkish Airlines.”

