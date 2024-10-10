MUSCAT: SunExpress, a joint venture of Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, is launching a new route between Muscat International Airport (MCT) in Oman and Trabzon International Airport (TZX) in Türkiye. The airline, which has been awarded “Best Leisure Airline in Europe” by Skytrax, will operate two weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with services starting at the beginning of November 2024 to the vibrant city of Trabzon on the Black Sea coast.

This new route is part of SunExpress’s strategic expansion, aimed at providing Omani travelers with seamless access to one of Türkiye’s most captivating destinations. In addition to traditional “summer sun and beach” travel, SunExpress aims to cater to various other travel interests for which Türkiye is renowned, including cultural, nature, and culinary tourism.

Speaking on the sidelines of the announcement, Tobias Bracht, Head of Sales at SunExpress, expressed his enthusiasm for the new connection: “We're excited to announce our new direct flights between Oman and Türkiye. We're committed to providing great value and convenience to our passengers, connecting Muscat with the vibrant town of Trabzon on the beautiful Black Sea coast."

Trabzon, located in the northeastern region of Türkiye, is an important hub for regional commerce and international trade. The city’s rich cultural heritage and stunning natural landscapes make it an ideal destination for various types of travel, including business trips, nature holidays, and cultural getaways. Key attractions include the 14th-century Sumela Monastery, built into a rock wall in the Altindere Valley, and the picturesque landscapes of Guldental National Park.

“We are delighted to be alongside SunExpress in this phase of expanding their services from Oman. We are confident that this new route will be a great success among Omani travelers and will lay the foundation for developing new connections between our country and Türkiye,” Prem Colaco - Country Manager of The Zahara Group - GSA, the agency representing SunExpress in Oman said.

SunExpress flies on 200 routes to 35 countries and carries more than 12 million passengers every year.

