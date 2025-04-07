Riyadh -- In the presence of Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, President of GACA Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej today handed over the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) to Chief Executive Officer of Riyadh Air Tony Douglas, officially authorizing the new national carrier to commence scheduled flights to and from airports across the Kingdom.



The issuance of the certificate follows Riyadh Air's successful fulfillment of all regulatory and operational requirements in accordance with the executive regulations of the Civil Aviation Law, particularly those related to safety, security, and operational quality standards.



This milestone reflects GACA's commitment to upholding world-class regulatory practices. The updated AOC marks a significant step toward enhancing the passenger experience and maintaining the highest aviation safety standards. It also supports GACA's broader efforts to create an attractive investment environment and to foster the growth and sustainability of the aviation sector, in line with the goals of the National Aviation Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030.



Minister Al-Jasser emphasized that the issuance of the AOC to Riyadh Air represents a foundational pillar of the Kingdom's aviation strategy, which aims to position Saudi Arabia as the Middle East’s leading aviation hub by 2030. The strategy includes transforming the Kingdom into a global logistics hub connecting three continents, supporting tourism objectives, and establishing Riyadh as a global gateway and central hub for transportation, trade, and tourism.



Riyadh Air plans to operate flights to over 100 international destinations by 2030. The airline has placed orders for more than 132 aircraft and is expected to generate over 200,000 direct and indirect jobs in the aviation sector, contributing an estimated SAR75 billion to the Kingdom's non-oil GDP.