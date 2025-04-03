Riyadh – Saudi Arabia’s national flag carrier Saudia has launched seasonal flights to Athens in Greece from Riyadh, according to a press release.

The inaugural flight, SV195, took off from King Khalid International Airport on 2 April 2025.

Meanwhile, the Riyadh–Athens route will operate three times per week using the Airbus A320, known for its efficiency, reliability, and modern onboard services, ensuring a seamless journey for guests.

This new route caters to the growing demand from both tourists and business travelers, offering enhanced convenience, comfort, and accessibility.

To further strengthen connectivity, Saudia will introduce flights from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to Athens starting in June 2025.

As part of the largest fleet modernisation project in its history, Saudia continues to increase seat capacity, optimize route networks, and elevate the travel experience. This aligns with the airline’s strategic vision to expand its global footprint, enhance competitiveness, and meet evolving guest preferences.

It is worth noting that in 2023, Saudia, formerly known as Saudi Arabian Airlines, became the first airline to operate from and to the Red Sea International Airport.

Source: Mubasher

