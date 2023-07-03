India’s leading low-cost carrier SpiceJet recently signed an interline agreement with Hahn Air, a German scheduled and executive charter airline.

Since 2016, SpiceJet has already been available under Hahn Air’s H1 code in all major Global Distribution Systems (GDSs). With the new interline agreement, the airline will be additionally available under their own SG code in the Amadeus GDS. Travel agents around the world can issue SpiceJet flights on the insolvency-safe HR-169 ticket by choosing Hahn Air as the validating carrier. In addition, travel agents using the Amadeus GDS can combine SpiceJet’s flights with other Hahn Air partners’ flights on one single ticket.

SpiceJet serves various destinations in Asia, Europe and the Middle East. In 2022, SpiceJet earned several accolades, including Safety Performer of the Year by DIAL and Wings India Aviation Innovation Award 2022. Most recently, SpiceJet received the Bronze Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year. SpiceJet’s fleet comprises of 27 Boeing and eight DHC Q400 aircraft.

“We are proud to extend our partnership with SpiceJet,” said Kimberley Long, Vice President Agency Distribution at Hahn Air. “By providing a wealth of destinations and excellent service, this award-winning airline is very popular with travellers. We are excited to now give the travel agent community various options to easily access this carrier, even in markets where SpiceJet does not grant ticketing authority for SG or where the airline is not a member of the local BSP or ARC.”

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet, said: “We are delighted to partner with Hahn Air for distribution of our flights to over 190 markets that will help international passengers to seamlessly travel across various parts of India with ease and beyond. The interline agreement with Hahn Air and the strong distribution network of 350 airlines will positively benefit SpiceJet to increase its global reach under its own SG code.” – TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).