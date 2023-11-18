UAE-based Spatial, a leading provider of cabin crew training equipment, has signed an agreement at the Dubai Air Show to supply Emirates Airline an A350 cabin service trainer (CST).

It will be delivered in the summer of 2024 to support the entry of the A350 into Emirates’ fleet.

The full cabin mock-up, encompassing the business class, premium economy, and economy cabins, will elevate Emirates’ world-class in-flight service training to new heights. The device will be built in the UAE and installed in Emirates’ dedicated cabin crew training facility.

The CST will be meticulously engineered to accurately replicate the distinctive features of Emirates' new A350 fleet incorporating sophisticated communications and service-oriented facilities as well as Emirates’ superior cabin interiors.

Marc Van Den Broucque, Spatial’s Managing Partner said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded this prestigious contract. It is a tremendous privilege to contribute to the evolution of cabin crew training in the UAE. We are deeply appreciative of Emirates continued support for local talent.”

