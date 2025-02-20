SITA, the global leader in air transport technology, has launched an innovative new global messaging solution which will help redefine the way Air Traffic Control (ATC) communications work.

SITA ATC Connect which allows the sharing of flight information with air navigation service providers (ANSPs) quickly and securely worldwide, provides streamlined communications to simplify the exchange of data and ensure flight operations run as smoothly and efficiently as possible.

The new messaging platform offers a single, easy-to-use global solution for airlines, airports and ground handlers to exchange flight operational messages with ANSPs. This can include flight plans,Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), that alert pilots of potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect their flight, and other essential advisories.

SITA ATC Connect is easily integrated, fully supporting the move from legacy Aeronautical Fixed Telecommunication Networks (AFTNs) to modern ATS (Air Traffic Services) Messaging Handling Systems (AMHS). With full inter-operability, it allows service providers to share large file messages and images with enhanced features for rich data exchange.

Commenting on the development, Senior Vice President for SITA Communications and Data Exchange (CDE), Martin Smilkie said: “The mix of legacy and modern air traffic systems in different markets globally add unnecessary complexity and delays to air navigation. SITA ATC Connect automatically adapts to different air navigation communities worldwide with an innovative, single global communication connection that is both quick and secure. This is truly the future of ATC messaging, improving efficiency and allowing the industry to offer reliable and on-time operations.”

Airlines, airports and ground handlers exchange many messages with air navigation service providers for day-to-day flight operations. Customers using SITA ATC Connect enjoy seamless communications throughout the flight operations process while the solution makes all necessary conversions between AFTN and AMHS systems, adapting automatically to the required ANSP environment.

SITA ATC Connect provides airlines, airports and ANSP customers with an easy-to-use system that provides direct access to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) AMHS ATC for a single point of transmission for flight plans and meteorological data, avoiding intermediary points to quickly secure real-time acknowledgements and responses.

