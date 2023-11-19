Saudia Academy, associated with the national carrier Saudia Group, has announced that it has reached an agreement with top avionics systems provider L3Harris Technologies under which it will supply ground handling training simulators, thus positioning the academy at the forefront of ground operations training centers for regional airports.

The agreement was sealed on the sidelines of Dubai Airshow 2023.

The academy is dedicated to providing quality training using the latest technical solutions, like the L3Harris Airsidesim device for simulation training.

Saudia Academy said it enables trainees to learn about different work areas at the airport, such as the airport gate, baggage handling, vehicles and carriers, and fuel and supply trucks.

The training allows them to improve efficiency, develop driving skills, make appropriate decisions in various operational conditions, and proactively enhance ground operations policy and procedures, it added.

