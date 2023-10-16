RIYADH — Red Sea Global (RSG), the multi-project developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and Amaala, has disclosed the inaugural project in its expanded portfolio.



The entrusted task involves the refurbishment of Al Wajh Airport (EJH).



The primary objective of this development is to modernize the airport, aligning it with international standards.



RSG plans not only to enhance the existing terminal and infrastructure but also to construct a new international terminal, the designs of which will be unveiled soon.



This strategic upgrade aims to position EJH for an increase in direct flights, fostering greater connectivity and job opportunities for the local populace.



Furthermore, EJH is set to play a pivotal role in servicing key developments in the area, acting as a gateway to the Amaala destination, also developed by RSG.



Notably, the airport is slated to become the operational base for Fly Red Sea, the Kingdom's pioneering seaplane company.



John Pagano, group CEO of Red Sea Global, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Last year, Red Sea Global announced a growing portfolio of projects along the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia.



“Today I can reveal the first of those projects is to refurbish Al Wajh Airport, making it a modern airport for the people of Tabuk.



“It’s an honor to be the developer of choice for this important work, ensuring Al Wajh is ready and equipped to support the needs of the growing local community.”



This development aligns with the expanding list of aviation projects under the Group. In the previous month, the Red Sea International Airport (RSI), another venture by RSG, marked a milestone with its first domestic flight, now operating on a regular schedule.



Additionally, RSG is actively developing a second private airport in proximity to The Red Sea and Amaala destinations.



As part of the modernization efforts at EJH, four SAUDIA-operated flights will be redirected from EJH to RSI.



Commencing on Oct. 29, the flights will follow a regular schedule, enhancing connectivity between RSI and RUH, Riyadh's King Abdulaziz International Airport.



Notably, RSI will now facilitate flights to and from King Abdulaziz International Airport (JED) in Jeddah.



For passengers with existing bookings to Al Wajh from Oct. 29 onwards, seamless transitions are ensured with automatic redirection to RSI.



RSG is providing complimentary shuttle services between RSI and Al Wajh Airport, as well as between RSI and Umluj.



Alongside these aviation developments, RSG's first two hotels are now open for bookings.



Upon full completion in 2030, the destination aims to feature 50 resorts, offering over 8,000 hotel rooms and 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites.



The destination will boast luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, F&B, and leisure facilities, solidifying its status as a premier global destination.

