Saudi Arabia’s The Helicopter Company (THC), fully owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), is expanding its fleet with 18 new aircraft.

The additional fleet will be delivered in 2024, bringing the total aircraft operated by the company to 65 by the end of next year, the company that provides premier helicopter services, said in a statement.

The fleet is set to further expand, with plans to manage more than 100 aircraft by 2026, according to Arnaud Martinez, THC’s CEO.

“The delivery of the additional 18 aircraft will help us continue making an impact in the kingdom and beyond, catering to our customers with our diverse range of services,” Martinez said.

The new fleet expected to arrive next year will be made up of a mixture of Leonardo and Airbus aircraft.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund established THC in 2019. It caters to various segments, including emergency medical services, aerial work, private charters and tourism in the kingdom.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

Seban.scaria@lseg.com