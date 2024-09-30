RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Health has imposed fines on three airlines for violating health surveillance regulations upon arrival at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah from three countries.



The penalties, issued in accordance with the general provisions of the executive regulations of the Health Surveillance Law at Entry Points, stem from the ministry's responsibility to address health risks so as to ensure public safety, the ministry said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.



The ministry noted that these violations occurred during the transport of passengers coming from infected areas on board the aircraft of the three airline companies. The airlines did not comply with disease vector control measures at infected areas, having failed to spray their aircraft with insecticides, in accordance with the specified standards. This is a breach of the health procedures outlined in the executive regulations of the Health Surveillance Law at Entry Points.



Disciplinary action has been taken against these companies to ensure that such breaches, which may endanger public health, are not repeated.

The measures are part of the ministry's ongoing supervisory efforts to boost health surveillance at airports and border crossings, and safeguard public health by strictly enforcing regulations to ensure the health and safety of citizens, expatriates, and visitors to the Kingdom, the ministry said

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).