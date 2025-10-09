RIYADH - The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) had received a total of 2,313 complaints from passengers during the month of August 2025.

The authority issued on Wednesday its air transport service provider and airport classification index for August, which is based on the total number of complaints submitted to the authority during the period.



Among air carriers, Saudi Arabian Airlines recorded the fewest complaints, with 37 complaints per 100,000 passengers and a timely resolution rate of 98 percent. Flynas ranked second with 42 complaints per 100,000 passengers and a 100 percent timely resolution rate, while Flyadeal came in third with 43 complaints per 100,000 passengers and a 100 percent timely resolution rate.



The index also classified airports based on complaint volume. King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah received the lowest number of complaints (24 per 100,000 passengers) among international airports serving over six million passengers annually, achieving a 96 percent timely resolution rate.



King Abdullah International Airport in Jazan recorded the lowest complaints in the category of international airports with fewer than six million passengers, with two complaints (two per 100,000 passengers) and a 100 percent resolution rate. For domestic airports, King Saud Airport in Al-Baha had the fewest complaints (two per 100,000 passengers) with a 100 percent resolution rate.



GACA releases this monthly index to enhance transparency, demonstrate its commitment to addressing passenger complaints, and stimulate fair competition among providers to develop and improve services. The most frequently reported complaint classifications for August were related to flights, followed by baggage services and tickets.



To support continuous service improvement, GACA has provided airport operators with a guidelines booklet for handling passenger complaints, specifying service level agreements. The authority also conducts workshops to train employees of national airlines and ground handling companies on adhering to customer rights regulations.



Passengers and visitors can submit feedback 24/7 through multiple communication channels, including the unified call center (1929), the WhatsApp service (0115253333), social media, email, and the official website.

