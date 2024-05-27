Riyadh: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued its April report on the performance of domestic and international airports in Saudi Arabia.



Airports are assessed based on 11 operational performance standards, which align with strategic objectives aimed at enhancing services and ensuring a seamless traveler experience at Kingdom airports.



King Khalid International Airport, King Fahd International Airport, Abha International Airport, Qaisumah Airport, and Arar Airport ranked high in the report.



GACA categorizes airports for performance evaluation based on annual passenger numbers, ensuring a transparent approach.



King Khalid International Airport secured the top spot in the category of airports with more than 15 million passengers annually, with an 82% compliance rate. Following closely behind was King Abdulaziz International Airport at 82%.



In the category of international airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers annually, King Fahd International Airport and Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport tied for first place, with a 91% compliance rate. However, King Fahd International Airport outperformed its competitor in terms of achieving standards percentage.



In the 2 to 5 million annual-passenger category, Abha International Airport and King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport demonstrated a 100% compliance rate. However, Abha International Airport outperformed King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport by surpassing higher targets in the specified evaluation criteria.



In the category of less than 2 million passengers annually, Qaisumah International Airport achieved a 100% compliance rate, outperforming its competitors in terms of average wait times at passport control at both departures and arrivals.



In the domestic airport category, Arar Airport came in first place, with a 100% compliance rate. It outperformed all competing airports in terms of average waiting time for departing and arriving flights.



GACA evaluates airport performance through operational performance standards focused on critical passenger touchpoints. These include check-in, security, passport control, customs, baggage claim, and assistance for passengers with reduced mobility (PRM). These metrics ensure a seamless and efficient travel experience for all passengers and are aligned with international best practices.