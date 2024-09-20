Riyadh: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued its monthly classification for air transport service providers “to give passengers information about the performance of air transport service providers and airports.”



The assessment was based on the number of complaints filed with GACA by travelers during August 2024.



According to GACA, 1,505 complaints were filed by travelers on Saudi air carriers in August. SAUDIA Airlines had the fewest complaints among airlines, 13 per 100,000 travelers, and a complaint resolution rate of 100%. Flynas was second, with 17 complaints per 100,000 travelers and a resolution rate of 100%. Flyadeal was third with 23 complaints per 100,000 travelers and a resolution rate of 100%.



The most common complaints in August were about luggage, flights, and tickets.



According to the index, among international airports with more than 6 million passengers annually, King Khalid International Airport had the fewest complaints, at five per 100,000 travelers, and a resolution rate of 100%.

Among international airports with less than 6 million passengers annually, Abha International Airport had the fewest complaints, two per 100,000 travelers, and a resolution rate of 100%.



Among domestic airports, Bisha Airport had the fewest complaints, one per 100,000 passengers, and a resolution rate of 100%.



GACA reiterated that the monthly classification report aims to help passengers make informed choices, promote transparency, demonstrate its credibility and keenness to deal with travelers' complaints, stimulate fair competition, and develop and improve services.



According to the authority, it keeps multiple communication channels open around the clock to enable interaction with travelers and airport visitors. They are: Unified Call Center number 1929, WhatsApp service at 0115253333, email: gaca-info@gaca.gov.sa, social-media accounts, and GACA's website.



Among the complaints the authority receives through these channels are those concerning boarding passes, employee behavior, and services for persons with disabilities and limited mobility.



In support of its airport partners, GACA prepared a booklet containing guidelines on how to deal with traveler complaints. The booklet, which has been circulated among airport operators, sets out service agreements and the rules that must be adhered to for all types of complaints and inquiries.



Through regularly held workshops, the authority trains employees of national airlines and ground service companies that deal directly with travelers on how to comply with passenger protection regulations.