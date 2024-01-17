Riyadh: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued its monthly report on the performance of domestic and international airports in Saudi Arabia for December 2023.



The report is produced based on 11 basic performance measurement criteria.



King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Abha International Airport, Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz Regional Airport in Qassim, and Gurayat Domestic Airport came top in the report.



For fairness in evaluating the performance of airports, GACA studies five categories.



Among international airports with more than 15 million passengers annually, King Abdulaziz International Airport came first, with a compliance rate of 91%; it was followed by King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, with 82%.



Among international airports with five to 15 million passengers annually, King Fahd International Airport came first, with a 91% compliance rate. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah came second, with a compliance rate of 91%.



Among international airports with two to five million passengers annually, Abha International Airport came first, with a 100% compliance rate, while King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Jazan followed, with a 91% compliance rate.



Among international airports with less than two million passengers, Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz Regional Airport achieved a 100% compliance rate, outperforming peers in terms of total average waiting time for departing and arriving flights.



Regarding domestic airports, Gurayat Domestic Airport came on top with a 100% compliance rate, surpassing peers in terms of total average waiting time for departing and arriving flights.