Saudi carrier flynas has launched three weekly direct flights between Prince Muhammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah and Sphinx Airport in Cairo.

The airline increased the frequency of its flights to the Egyptian capital in line with its expansion plan and parallel with the national goals in the aviation sector, according to a press release.

As of 11 December, three weekly flights will be operated on the new route during the days Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Meanwhile, flynas seeks to connect Saudi Arabia with 250 global destinations and accommodate 330 million passengers, hosting 150 million tourists yearly by 2030.

The carrier connects the Arab Republic to the Kingdom with more than 120 weekly direct flights from five Saudi cities. Cairo is linked to the Kingdom with flynas direct flights to Cairo International Airport and Sphinx International Airport, which is now served with direct flights from Riyadh, Jeddah, and soon from Madinah.

It connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations with more than 1,500 weekly flights and has flown over 80 million passengers since its launch in 2007.

In July, flynas launched its first direct flight between Riyadh and El-Alamein International Airport.

