Riyadh -- flynas, the leading low-cost airline in the world and the best low-cost carrier (LCC) in the Middle East, announced the establishment of a new operations base at Abha International Airport in cooperation with the leading airports operator, Cluster2 company, and the Aseer Development Authority, adding to its existing operations bases in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah and becoming the first Saudi airline to operate flights from five different hubs across the Kingdom.

Beginning March 29, flynas will launch the first phase of this expansion, offering direct flights to 11 domestic and international destinations.

The international network from Abha will include six permanent routes to Dubai, Cairo, Istanbul, and Addis Ababa, as well as seasonal service to Kuwait and Trabzon.

The new routes complement the five domestic cities already served from Abha: Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, and Tabuk. The leading LCC plans to gradually double the number of destinations linked to the new hub.

“The launch of our new operations base in Abha represents a strategic investment designed to build an integrated national operating network,” said flynas chief executive and managing director Bander Almohanna.

“Beyond operational growth, the hub aims to stimulate economic and tourism development in the Aseer Region, supporting the goal of transforming it into a year-round global tourist destination. This initiative directly aligns with the National Civil Aviation Strategy and the overarching objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.”

flynas, the first airline listed on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), operates 156 routes to more than 80 domestic and international destinations in 38 countries with more than 2,000 weekly flights, and it has flown more than 80 million passengers since its launch in 2007, with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations within its growth and expansion plan in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Passengers traveling with flynas can book their flights through all flynas booking channels: www.flynas.com, the flynas app, the call center (920001234), or travel agents.