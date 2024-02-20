A high-level delegation from the civil aviation sector of Saudi Arabia will conduct a series of official visits to Singapore, China, and the United States from February 19-29, to explore collaborations on air connectivity and economic growth.

Headed by the President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, the delegation will present the kingdom’s initiatives outlined in the Saudi Aviation Strategy that projects a $100 billion investment aimed at meeting the target of 330 million passengers by 2030.

The visit will start in Singapore, where the Saudi delegation will attend the Changi Aviation Summit and the Singapore Airshow, followed by a visit to Beijing, Zhengzhou, and Shanghai in China.

It will conclude with a visit to Seattle and Anaheim in the United States where the delegation will attend the HAI Heli Expo.

During these visits, Abdulaziz Al-Duailej will engage in a series of bilateral meetings and discussions with his counterparts, at the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, the Civil Aviation Authority of China, and the Federal Aviation Administration of the United States.

Furthermore, the delegation will meet with industry leaders and key stakeholders of the aviation sector during roundtables to showcase the most recent achievements and the unparalleled opportunities enabled by the implementation of the Saudi Aviation Strategy. – TradeArabia News Service