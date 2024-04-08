The Saudi Arabia General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) is set to start operating China Southern Airlines with regular flights between the kingdom and the People’s Republic of China.

The new flight line is set to start on 16 April 2024, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The operational plan includes four passenger flights and three air cargo flights.

GACA stated that the recent announcement is in line with its continuous endeavours to improve air connectivity and broaden the air transport network, aligning with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the Saudi aviation strategy.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).