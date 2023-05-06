WASHINGTON — Saudi Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar has said that the recent Saudi deal with Boeing will create around 100,000 direct and indirect jobs in the US across several states.



Saudi Arabia has recently signed a $37 billion deal with US firm Boeing which will see the company manufacture up to 121 aircraft to help get the Kingdom's new airline off the ground.



The deal will see Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes with General Electric engines delivered to Saudi Arabia, with 72 of them set for the newly launched Saudi carrier Riyadh Air.



Princess Reema joined the Boeing team in Charleston, South Carolina, on Friday to celebrate the agreement.



She said: “The deal will propel Saudi Arabia into a global logistics hub and generate 200,000 direct and indirect Saudi jobs and countless opportunities in trade and tourism.”



“This historic investment will create around 100,000 direct and indirect jobs in the US across several states, including hundreds of suppliers and many small businesses,” she wrote on Twitter.



“We're proud to partner with American companies to shape a more prosperous, secure future for Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.”



“This milestone symbolizes the bright future of our cooperation and represents a new era of engagement. As Saudi Arabia strives to implement Vision 2030, we reaffirm our 80-year bond with the US and consider American companies to be vital in this journey,” she added.

