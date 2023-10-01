Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) unveiled its new visual identity today, marking a significant milestone in its history. The new identity reflects the airline's commitment to modernization and includes colors that hold deep symbolism representing the authenticity of the Saudi identity. Additionally, SAUDIA introduced groundbreaking developments in its guest services system and incorporated artificial intelligence (AI) into its operational processes.

The official presentation of SAUDIA's new identity took place at the airlines' headquarters and was attended by dignitaries, government and private sector officials, experts from the aviation and air transport industry, and members of the media.

The date chosen for the launch, September 30th, holds special significance as it commemorates the anniversary of the late King Abdulaziz's first flight aboard a "Saudi Arabian" DC-3 aircraft from Afif to Taif.

SAUDIA's new identity represents a stronger connection with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, characterized by three distinct colors. Green embodies the pride and honor of the national flag, as well as the generosity, culture, and hospitality of Saudi Arabia represented by the palm tree. Blue symbolizes the Kingdom's seas and skies, drawing inspiration from them for future groundbreaking initiatives. Lastly, sandy brown signifies the richness and authenticity of the homeland, highlighting its deep-rooted heritage.

With this new identity, SAUDIA remains committed to prioritizing its human resources while simultaneously investing in the development of the nation.

Director General of SAUDIA Group Ibrahim bin Abdulrahman Al-Omar emphasized that the airline is embarking on a new era and entering a distinctive phase. He highlighted the humble beginnings of SAUDIA with a single aircraft and its subsequent growth to a fleet of over 140 planes, connecting regions within the Kingdom and serving more than 100 destinations across four continents. This transformation solidifies SAUDIA's position as one of the largest airlines in the region.