RIYADH — The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) is gearing up to host the third edition of the Future Aviation Forum 2024 (FAF 2024) from May 20 to 22 in Riyadh, under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz.



The forum is poised to be a major international gathering in the aviation sector, drawing over 5,000 global experts, including leaders of international airlines and aviation authorities from participating nations, to deliberate on pressing issues facing global aviation, air transportation, and the pursuit of environmental sustainability within the civil aviation sector.



FAF 2024 aims to bolster efforts toward realizing the Kingdom's strategic aviation objectives, with a vision to establish Saudi Arabia as a premier logistics hub in the Middle East and cultivate an attractive investment climate in this critical industry. The forum will serve as a convergence point for heads of state, CEOs of international airlines, manufacturing giants, airport executives, and industry pioneers, setting the stage for discussions that will define the trajectory of international air transport in the future.



Reflecting on the success of its predecessor, the second edition of the forum witnessed remarkable achievements including the participation of delegates from 60 countries, the forging of 52 agreements and memoranda of understanding, the facilitation of 116 bilateral meetings, and the introduction of pivotal policies and strategies for the civil aviation sector.

