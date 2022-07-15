JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) decided to open the Kingdom's airspace for all air carriers that meet the requirements of the Authority for overflying.

In a statement on Friday, the authority explained that the decision comes within the framework of the country's keenness to fulfil its obligations under the Chicago Convention of 1944.

The Chicago Convention of 1944 stipulates non-discrimination between civil aircrafts used in international air navigation, and to complement the efforts aimed at consolidating the Kingdom's position as a global hub connecting three continents and to enhance international air connectivity.

